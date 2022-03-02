Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shocked the world as the largest cross-border European conflict in decades.

Hypocrisy of West: Stands With Ukraine But Not with Somalia, Iraq or Afghanistan

The bombing of Ukraine is disgusting and has been rightly condemned by nations across the world.

But some observers see a troubling tone creeping into how some media outlets have attempted to contextualize it, describing Ukraine as more “civilized” than other countries,such as Iraq, Afghanistan or Syria.

In the modern age where information is at everyone’s fingertips it is difficult for any country to hide their actions. Yet, leaders across the world continue in this desperate hope to bury news that they don’t like.

In one notable CBS News segment, senior foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata, reporting from Kyiv, said Friday that Ukraine “isn’t a place, with all due respect, like Iraq or Afghanistan, that has seen conflict raging for decades. This is a relatively civilized, relatively European — I have to choose those words carefully, too — city, where you wouldn’t expect that or hope that it’s going to happen.”

ITV News correspondent Lucy Watson reported from a train station in Kyiv that the “unthinkable” had happened to the people of Ukraine. “This is not a developing third-world nation,” she said. “This is Europe.”

Daniel Hannan, a former Conservative member of European Parliament, wrote in London’s

Telegraph newspaper of the Ukrainian people being attacked: “They seem so like us. That is what makes it so shocking. War is no longer something visited upon impoverished and remote populations. It can happen to anyone.”

What was increasingly obvious in the past few weeks is how Britain and France have so little pull as nations on the international scale anymore. We find ourselves acting like the small kid trying to break up a fight between two much larger children in school.

We make a lot of noise but nobody actually cares. Our immediate actions in the recent days have been nothing more than gestures.

We all stand with Ukraine. But we also should stand with those other countries who have been bombed to oblivion in recent decades by larger more powerful nations.

“The casual racism is shocking,” said Rasha Elass, a D.C.-based Syrian American journalist who traveled to Syria to cover the conflict there for a variety of publications. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is jarring, because “this is literally the closest it has gotten in our lifetime to a world war, … and in that regard, it is very different from the U.S. invading Afghanistan or the regional war in Syria. But it is not because one area is civilized and the other is not. It is because of the geopolitics and what is at stake.”