Hussain Chaudhry Stabbed To Death whilst Protecting Mum from Thieves in Walthamstow

Burglars have stabbed an 18-year-old law student to death after launching an attack on his family over designer jackets from their online business.

Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry was yesterday killed outside his home in Leyton, London, in an altercation that saw his mother and brother’s hands slashed with a knife.

The family were selling designer clothing worth a few hundred pounds when two people allegedly launched an attack in an effort to steal them.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, described how the attacker was punched in the face before he grabbed a jacket and fled.

The thug was thought to have ordered a taxi before deciding to run across rooftops at around 5.20pm.

Reiss Chaudhry said his nephew died in his mother’s arms after defending her from the knifeman.

Hussain’s mother and brother, who were both injured in the attack, are recovering at Royal London Hospital.

School friends who laid flowers for the teenager today said he was a kind-hearted and bubbly person who was good at everything.

He was studying law in his first year at SOAS University in London after attending Leyton School secondary school.

Speaking at the scene today, his uncle Mr Choudhry said: ‘He was just trying to protect his

mum. He was a good boy and such a lovely boy.

‘His mum was badly cut across her hand and his brother was hurt too and they are both still in surgery. He was stabbed in the neck and he died laying in his mother’s lap.’

One witness said the killer was seen trying to get into a taxi before fleeing on foot.

Next door neighbour Yinka Deinde saw the killer get into in a cab before he ran away after stabbing Hussain.

Today his sister Afia paid tribute to him on social media saying he died in his mother’s arms.

She wrote: ‘Yesterday my beautiful baby brother left this world the same way he came in, cradled in my mother’s arms.

‘He died defending his family. His eyes were bright, his face showed no pain, he was at peace. To God we belong & to Him we return. You’re home now baby, I’ll see you soon.’

So far no arrests have been made, Scotland Yard said.

The Met said detectives have launched a murder investigation. There have been no arrests.

Witnesses said the boy was stabbed in the neck by an attacker posing as a customer who then fled the scene.

His uncle Reiss Chaudhry said: “He died protecting his mother from the robbers. He died in her lap. He was studying law at SOAS.