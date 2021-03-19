Hussain Ahmad Chaudhry, 18, Died In Mum’s Laps While Protecting Her from Thieves

18 year old Hussain Ahmad Chaudhry passed away yesterday in his mum’s lap after being fatally stabbed. He was protecting his mother from thieves after thieves tried to steal designer jackets.

Hussain Chaudhry, 18, collapsed clutching a wound to his neck outside the terraced house on Lea Bridge Road, Walthamstow at 5.20pm yesterday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, near the busy street’s junction with Grove Road.

His mother and brother were also found with slash wounds to their hands.

Both were rushed to hospital for treatment and their conditions were described by police as non-life threatening.

The Met said detectives have launched a murder investigation. There have been no arrests.

Witnesses said the boy was stabbed in the neck by an attacker posing as a customer who then fled the scene.

His uncle Reiss Chaudhry said: “He died protecting his mother from the robbers. He died in her lap. He was studying law at SOAS.

“He was a great boy. His mother is in surgery – her hand has been severely cut. We are all devastated.”

A family friend said: “He was killed over a jacket, how stupid is that?

“He sold designer jackets and this guy came to steal them and the victim fought back.

“It was targeted – the guy knew jackets were there because the business is run from the house.

“I have known the family for a long time. They are good hardworking people and are asking ‘How could this have happened to us?’

“They are devastated his mother was injured as well. The guy ran off with a jacket.

“They are designer jackets so worth a few hundred pounds but a life had been lost over this, I just cannot understand it.”

An eyewitness told how the teenager’s mother was slashed on her thumb as she tried to save her son from being attacked.

The witness, 35, said: “They came to steal jackets, there were two of them they, were teenagers. The lad was trying to stop them getting away.

“One of them stabbed him in the neck. The mother was screaming ‘they have stabbed my

son, I’ve just been shopping they stabbed my son’.

“He was on the ground, there was a commando type knife there. The boys were running away with another blood stained blade.

“I felt his pulse but got nothing, he was laying lifeless with a neck wound. His father, mother and brothers were all outside.

“His mother’s thumb was slit I bandaged it. She kept saying, ‘I went shopping and came back my son has been stabbed. They have killed my son’.”

He added: “One of the boys picked up a jacket before running off. They escaped across rooftops.”

Neighbour Gladys Dyamfuah, 35, a mother of four, added: “We heard a lot of noise. My eight-year-old son went outside and there was my neighbour laying in the ground with a stab wound to the neck.

“It was horrific. My son is in trauma, he didn’t want to go to school today.”

She added: “My neighbours are lovely and the boy who died was so quiet and respectful. I can’t believe what has happened, my heart goes out to them.”

Stella Creasy, Labour MP for Walthamstow, tweeted that the killing was not believed to be a gang-related.

She wrote: “18-year-old male with a stab wound to his neck.

“CPR was performed but unfortunately not successful and life was pronounced at 6.08pm. Two family members have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

A police cordon remained around the family’s home on Thursday morning as detectives trawled for clues.

A discarded medical pack on the ground marked the spot where paramedics battled to save the teenager’s life.

There were also bouquets of flowers laid by neighbours and friends.

Another neighbour Kay Clark, 80, said: “We are all in total shock. It’s a nice road and they are nice people who have been attacked. It’s a tragedy.”

A police spokesperson said the teenage victim’s next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

He added: “A crime scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing. At this early stage, there have been no arrests.”

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5697/17Mar. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.