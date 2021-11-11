Husband who Stabbed Wife to Death is Jailed for life in Leicester

A man who stabbed his wife to death, dumped her on a pavement has been jailed for life.

Leicester Crown Court heard Kashish Aggarwal stabbed 29 years old Geetika Goyal 19 times before driving her to a nearby street to be found.

He initially told her family she had gone missing, the court was told, but later admitted murder.

Aggarwal was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years and six months in prison.

Under the cover of darkness, he drove to a quiet residential cul-de-sac in nearby Uppingham Close, Goodwood, and left her body on the pavement, on Wednesday March 3. He then contacted her family pretending she had gone missing.

The 28-year-old defendant pleaded guilty, at an earlier Leicester Crown Court hearing, to the murder of Geetika.

Sentencing Aggarwal to a minimum term of 20 years and six months behind bars, Judge Timothy Spencer QC said the defendant clearly “harboured very dark thoughts” during the lead up to the killing.

Two weeks earlier he booked a flight to India, for March 5, as an “escape route”.

The court heard that Geetika, who worked at her family’s textile business, in Leicester, was her “usual happy self” that day and returned home at 5.30pm.

She spoke to her mother on

the phone at 6pm and made a missed call to a friend at 7pm.

The defendant, who worked at Amazon in Coalville, arrived home in his VW Polo at 7.03pm and within two minutes had moved his wife’s car out of the drive to reverse it back in, so the boot was next to the garage door.

Judge Spencer told Aggarwal: “In the next hour you killed your wife.

“It was a brutal and merciless killing and you stabbed her repeatedly”

She suffered at least 19 separate wounds including a severed jugular vein and a deep chest wound, caused by an eight-inch chef’s knife.

“She was killed in her own home and you attempted to brazen it out with her family, claiming she had gone missing.

“You wrapped her in plastic sheeting and loaded her body into the boot and at 8.14pm drove away.”

Aggarwal joined his wife in Leicester the following summer, where Geetika’s family provided them with a nice home, cars and finances.

Judge Spencer said: “On the surface all seemed well, both were in employment and had a well appointed house in a nice area, but there were tensions in the marriage.

“She was to confide to her mother that sexual relations were rare. At one point she indicated she didn’t want the marriage to continue and they were encouraged to work on it together.”