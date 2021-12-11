The aspirations of being called an NRI (Non Resident Indian), are still deeply rooted in our culture and many often adopt all possible tactics to avail a foreign citizenship.

Husband Sends Wife To NZ On Study Visa, Wife Blocks His Mobile After Reaching

The most common method of moving abroad is by way of marriage to an NRI man or NRI woman. The local spouse will have an agreement by paying money to the NRI spouse and after receiving citizenship in a different country, the two will divorce each other mutually.

The state of Punjab was once notorious for NRI grooms cheating local women and deserting them after marriage.

While such cases are still reported, the women of Punjab have been equally involved in cheating, forgery and misusing laws to defraud men after marrying them. Many vicious women, including their families, are making big profits by taking this short cut.

Mandeep Singh, the husband who is the victim in this case, has filed a police complaint against his wife Kanwar Davinder Kaur and his father-in-law Jagseer Singh

The accused woman and her father are residents of Nahianwala

According to Mandeep, he got married to Kanwar Davinder Kaur on October 9, 2017

Mandeep’s brother Manpreet and sister-in-law Simbaljit Kaur were already residing in New Zealand, and thus the family

decided to send their educated wife (Davinder) abroad as well

Mandeep spent Rs 21 lakh to send his wife to New Zealand. On February 4, 2019, Davinder departed for New Zealand on a study visa

Everything was going smoothly for a month, and Mandeep was excited to shift and settle in New Zealand along with his wife soon

However, to his shock, suddenly after a month, Davinder started showing her true colours

She started ignoring Mandeep, shifted out from the current home in New Zealand and also blocked Mandeep’s phone number

When Mandeep’s elder brother and sister-in-law tried persuading Davinder not to do so, she threatened to file a false case against entire family.

Davinder uprightly informed Mandeep that she was in a relationship with another man and therefore did not wish to speak with him any further

On the other hand, when Mandeep rushed to his father-in-law Jagseer Singh, after being deceived by his wife, shockingly for Mandeep, the father-in-law told him that “he wanted to use him for sending his daughter abroad”

Jagseer also shamelessly told Mandeep to ‘do whatever he wanted’.

The police started their investigation and registered a case of cheating against accused Kanwar Davinder Kaur and her father Jagseer Singh, after receiving a complaint from Mandeep. Incidentally, there are several such cases of fraud pending in the NRI cell of Mohali.