Incident happen in Sargodha, the victim said her husband came to their house house with his friends Ashfaq, Gulzar and Mehboob, and Ibrar, and after receiving PKR 5000 from them, he sold her to them.

Husband Sells Wife To Friends For PKR 5000, Who Abused Her For 21 Days

According to details, the victim approached the court after the police refused to lodge her FIR. The court has sought a progress report from the District Police Officer, and raids are being carried out to arrest

the offenders.

The woman appeared in the court of the Additional Judge Sargodha, Muhammad Ejaz Raza, to register a complaint. She said that her husband forced her to indulge in unethical activities.

The victim said her husband came to their house with his friends Ashfaq, Gulzar Mehboob, and Ibrar, and after receiving PKR 5000 from them, he sold her to them. She said that her husband’s friends abused her throughout the night while the husband was present outside.

Later, the woman claimed that the perpetrators took her away to an undisclosed location where they continue to abused her for 21 days.