The Supreme Court has ruled that a man must pay ‘haq mehr’ to his first wife if he contracts a second marriage without her permission.

Husband Must Pay Haq Mehr To First Wife If He Remarries Without Her Permission, Top Court Rules

The apex court made these remarks in a five-page judgement pertaining to a plea concerning second marriage by a man hailing from Peshawar.

In the ruling, the top court said it doesn’t matter if the haq mehr was being paid immediately or after some delay.

The said section reads, “Any man who contracts another marriage without the permission of the Arbitration Council shall […] pay immediate the entire amount of dower whether prompt or deferred, due to the existing wife or wives which amount, if not so paid shall be recoverable as arrears of land revenue.”

“It is now abundantly clear that the entire amount of dower fixed at the time of marriage whether prompt or deferred is immediately payable on account of second marriage,” the top

court said in its judgement.

Noting that the provision of Section 6 of the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance is in consonance with the injunctions of Islam, the judgement noted that the law “has not placed any restriction to contract second marriage, rather it only relates to seeking permission before entering into second marriage in order to regulate the structure of society as a whole”.

It said any deviation from the provision of Section 6 might result in a “number of issues” which would “frustrate the fabric of relationship within society”.

The bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar said that second marriage requires the permission of either the first wife or the arbitration council.

It said that violation of the second marriage law would result in many problems in society.

Muhammad Jamil, a resident of Peshawar, had remarried without getting his first wife’s permission.

Subsequently, the Peshawar High Court had directed Jamil to pay the haq mehr immediately. He had filed an appeal against the verdict in Supreme Court but the SC dismissed his appeal and upheld the PHC decision.