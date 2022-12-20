husband and wife who doubled up as a drug dealing duo have been jailed for almost 15 years after we busted their illegal activity.

Husband and Wife Doubled Up as Drug Dealing Jailed for 15 years in Stoke on Trent

West Midlands Police discovered a stash of heroin worth up to £90,000 and thousands of pounds of cash in the handbag of Tiffany Davies.

It came after police acted on intelligence and stopped a vehicle she was travelling in near the M5 in #Sandwell.

Davies had commuted from Stoke-on-Trent to Smethwick, and subsequent investigations from our

Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) showed her husband Rais Ali had co-ordinated the journey in December 2018.

Phone records also showed Ali had made three journeys from Staffordshire to Smethwick across November and December.

Ali, aged 34 and Davies, 26, and both of Josiah Wedgwood Street, Stoke-on-Trent, were convicted of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Ali was sentenced to 10 years in jail and Davies to four years and four months at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday (7 December).

Drugs can ruin lives and lead to other crimes to fund habits. We remain committed to putting dealers behind bars and taking drugs off the streets.