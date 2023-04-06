Husband, 52, Pleads Guilty to Murdering His NHS Nurse Wife, 35, and 2 Children

Triple-killer Saju Chelavalel, 52, has pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court to the murders of his NHS nurse wife Anju Ashok and their children, six-year-old Jeeva Saju and Janvi Saju, aged four.

The two children died after being found with serious injuries at a property in Kettering, Northamptonshire, on December 15 last year alongside their mother – who died at the scene.

Chelavalel was arrested by police at the same house after they were called to reports three people had been injured and was charged with all three murders days later.

A forensic post-mortem examination at Leicester Royal Infirmary concluded that all three died of asphyxiation, but at the opening of the inquests into their deaths a coroner said the medical cause of death for the children had been listed as strangulation, while Ms Ashok died of asphyxia.

The case against Chelavalel was not opened after he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder during a 12-minute hearing.

Assisted by an interpreter in the dock, Chelavalel answered ‘guilty’ to two of the counts he faced, but in relation to the charge of murdering Jeeva he replied: ‘I don’t know what happened to the children, but I plead guilty.’

Adjourning the case until July 3,

Judge David Herbert KC said: ‘There can only be one sentence in law, namely a life sentence, but the judge dealing with your case on that day will have to set the appropriate minimum term.’

It’s thought that the family travelled to the UK from Kerala in India only months before the triple murder with Mrs Ashok becoming an NHS nurse last September.

Northamptonshire Police had previously confirmed that Ms Ashok worked as a nurse at Kettering General Hospital.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed after the hearing that the victims were the wife and children of Saju Chelavalel.

In a statement issued after the case, senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said: ‘This was an absolutely tragic case and there are no words to articulate the devastation Saju Chelavalel caused when he chose to end the lives of Anju, Jeeva and Janvi.

‘I am pleased that he has pleaded guilty and spared Anju’s family and friends the pain of a trial. He will have to live with what he has done forever and I hope one day, he truly comprehends the pain his actions have caused.

‘Anju Asok will be remembered as so much more than this man’s victim. She was a dedicated nurse, loving mother, and loyal friend.

‘My thoughts remain with her loved ones and will continue to do so long into the future.’