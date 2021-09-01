Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passes away at 92 in Srinagar

Syed Ali Shah Geelani has passed away at his Srinagar home.

Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passes away

Geelani was considered a determined leader of the Hurriyat Conference and was facing several health issues.

Geelani was born in the town of Sopore Baramulla, North Kashmir, on 29 September 1929.

He completed his education at Sopore and finished his studies at the Oriental College, Lahore

In June 2020, Geelani resigned from the Hurriyat Conference, a corporation of separatist groups in the Valley.

He had written a detailed two-page

letter emphasizing the aims behind his resignation from the Hurriyat Conference.

Geelani is reflected as the senior-most Hurriyat leader, who took the Kashmir independence movement to another level.

He has also been a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir but later on founded his own party by the name of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

He has served as the Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference, a conglomerate of separatist parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

He became an MLA from Sopore constituency first in 1972 and went on to become MLA for two more terms.