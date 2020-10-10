Mansoor ‘Manni’ Mahmood Hussain also known as ‘Maani Boss’ from the northern English city of Leeds, had been living a luxurious life and was often seen posing with celebrities, including Beyonce and Meghan Markle, must wish he hadn’t courted the cameras so assiduously.

“Hunger-Fame and Show-Off” Exposed ‘Manni Boss’ And His Ill-Gotten Fortune

Hussain Manni’s, desperation to be photographed with actors, pop stars and tycoons, then post the images on Instagram and Twitter — along with other emblems of his playboy lifestyle, such as his fleet of Rolls-Royces and bling-adorned homes and offices — has had far more damaging repercussions.

His craving for vicarious fame may have helped to draw his ill-gotten fortune to the attention of West Yorkshire Police, who in turn alerted the National Crime Agency to his links with some of the North’s most notorious and violent criminals.

Court documents reveal the welter of evidence the NCA had amassed to support their claim that Hussain — who called himself ‘Manni Boss’ — was a money manager for the Yorkshire Mob.

After a two-year investigation, the NCA served Hussain with an Unexplained Wealth Order — a new legal tool that allows the courts to confiscate money and property whose origins can’t be explained, regardless of whether the owner has been convicted of any offence.

Manni who might have hire a high-powered lawyer to haggle with the NCA. Instead, he chose to represent

himself, handing the NCA a 76-page witness statement and 127 volumes of evidence in an effort to prove his business was legitimate.

Hussain surrendered 45 properties and four plots of land in Cheshire, Yorkshire and London’s Knightsbridge, together worth more than £9 million, plus nearly £600,000 in cash.

The settlement, hailed by the NCA as ‘a landmark’ in the fight against serious crime, has left the man they describe as a ‘professional enabler’ to drug-dealers, violent robbers and fraudsters with just three properties in Britain, all heavily mortgaged.

Hussain is not quite on his uppers, he has managed to keep a luxurious apartment in Marbella. Spanish property records show he bought it for £443,000 about 12 years ago, through one of his web of companies, Sabir Tahir Estates. Intriguingly, says a well-placed source, Hussain was introduced to the estate agent who sold him this bolthole by the late Max Clifford, the paedophile PR king, who owned a three-bedroomed flat in the same gated complex, Las Alamandas, in Marbella.

Either Maani who been fatally intoxicated by fame and success; or he deliberately raised his profile with the aim of ‘hiding in plain sight’, is ruined man now, as celebrities will never again let him sidle up to them.