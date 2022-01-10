Humayun Saeed will appear as Dr Hasnat Khan in the Netflix series. He will be playing surgeon Dr. Hasnat Khan, Lady Diana’s alleged ‘true love’ who she apparently called ‘Mr. Wonderful’.”

Humayun Saeed To Play Role of Lady Diana’s ‘True Love’ Dr Hasnat Ahmed in Netflix

Most of the local and international media outlets covering entertaining updates have confirmed that Saeed will be featured as Dr Hasnat Khan in the series, a drama that chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times.

The fifth and sixth seasons will close the series after covering the Queen’s reign into the 21st century.

Dr Khan is a British-Pakistani heart surgeon who practised at London’s Royal Brompton Hospital.

Khan’s 2004 statement to the Metropolitan Police, which was submitted in 2008 to an inquest into Princess Diana’s death, stated that he was in a relationship with her from 1995-1997 and that she broke up with

him after she met Dodi Fayed at a holiday with Mohammed Al Fayed and his family, Variety reported.

Dr Hasnat Khan, a British-Pakistani surgeon, is widely known for his romantic, two-year relationship with Diana.

In May 1996, she visited his family in Lahore too. Diana’s friends are reported to have described Hasnat as the “love of her life” and to have spoken of her distress when he ended their relationship in June 1997. Dr Khan attended Diana’s funeral ceremony in September 1997.

In the statement, submitted from Pakistan where he had relocated, Dr Khan said that he had considered a life with Princess Diana, but the situation with the press, who hounded her every move, would make it untenable.

Dr Khan said in the statement he believed that the only solution was to move to Pakistan and that Diana had discussed the matter with Jemima Goldsmith, who was at the time married to Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan and had moved to Pakistan. Imran Khan is currently the Prime Minister of Pakistan.