Actress Humaima Malick has shut down all the rumours of knot the knot and called out bloggers and journalists for spreading misinformation regarding her marital status.

Humaima Malick Who Is Married to Someone Every Other Month

It all started a few days ago when rumors started making rounds on social media that the actress is marrying soon. Penning a lengthy note, the Bol star slammed the rumours and wrote, “This is for all the sick bloggers. You guys need us, I don’t need you people and [to] pay for PR [by] you guys. Shame on you.”

Responded to the news of her getting married, “I would like to salute all those bloggers and media houses who gather viewership

for their pages and blogs through yellow journalism.”

he continued, “Every other month, I am married to someone which becomes a source of embarrassment for my family. Even if we celebrities want, we can never post pictures with these people, whom we respect immensely and hold in very high regard, because some bloggers will use that picture to spread the [false] news that we are married to them.”

“We are indeed media personalities, but the people whose pictures that go viral along with ours belong to respectful religious families and are people whom I hold in very high regard. For God’s sake, do not drag such esteemed spiritual individuals into such news for the sake of ‘gossip material’,” she concluded the post.