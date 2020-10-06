At some point you’ve run into that person who just talks a big game, but never delivers.

How People Pretends Successful by Having A 2.0D Corolla Car and A Shop in Mirpur

Mostly he will a friend/cousin with the “2.0D Car” or the relative who claims they have successful business.

Even though they have dubbed themselves “successful,” they’re actually big failure pretending and proving themselves successful.



Mostly such fake businessmen would spend their lives proving themselves Better in the society and among relatives.

“I think we’re living through the greatest period of fake businessmen that we’ve ever seen because it’s very trendy in Mirpur”.

Mirpuri businessmen with 2.0D Car are just faking to be business owners and duping investors, employees, and customers.

By the way, I’m not saying that all businesses are fake my point is that since they don’t possess entrepreneurial traits, then they may be doing more damage than good –

even if they’re not aware of their actions.

Mostly people will have a Car (2.0D Corolla) and a shop and all this is sponsored by a Brothers/Uncles/Aunts living abroad especially in UK.

These fake businessmen will spend quality time in the shop and wonder here and there in the Car (2.0D Corolla).



Mostly none of them would earn a single penny and depend on the money being sent from Brothers/Uncles/Aunts from UK, but still they would pretend like they are successful millionaire entrepreneurs.

Starting and running a business isn’t always luxurious. There’s good times and bad times. But, fake entrepreneurs only focus on the good times. Real entrepreneurs take the good times and the bad times and do something about them.



It is the time to change this trend and instead relying on the hard earn money of relatives for whole lives, people of Mirpur should do real business not to show-off but for themselves.

Having 2.0D Corolla, A shop, a brother/sister in UK is not a success.