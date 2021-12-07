A large number of people wish to travel to Saudi Arabia since the kingdom has lifted travel restrictions on passengers from Pakistan.

How Pakistanis Can Book Quarantine Packages for Saudi Arabia

In this regard, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued new guidelines. According to them, foreign Umrah pilgrims inoculated with any of Saudi-approved vaccines, i.e., Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca, will not be required to serve institutional quarantine.

This only applies to Umrah pilgrims, if you are visiting Saudi Arabia for other purposes you will be quarantined.

Passengers traveling from Pakistan or any other country, not on Saudi Arabia’s travel restriction list, will have to serve a three to five-day mandatory quarantine on arrival, which must be booked in advance.

The authority said that passengers who received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine outside Saudi Arabia will have to quarantine in designated hotels for five days, while those who got at least one dose in Saudi Arabia will spend three days in quarantine.

In a Twitter post, the GACA has stressed the implementation of the following arrival procedures:

Presenting a valid PCR certificate 72 hours before the flight.

Registration on the Qdoom platform.

The application of the institutional quarantine procedures for a period of (5) days, regardless of the immunization status outside the Kingdom.

The adherence to taking a medical swab on the first and fifth days of the institutional quarantine.

Hotel quarantine packages are different in different cities of the kingdom, and passengers can book packages by providing the PNR number of the air ticket. Different airlines have introduced services to book quarantine packages on their websites for the convenience of passengers.

Airlines have created a separate portal on its website, through which passengers can select three, four, and five-star hotels for quarantine after providing the name of the city and the date of arrival.

Saudi Airlines has announced quarantine packages for various hotels in Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina, and Dammam.

The quarantine facility in Riyadh is available at 2,920 Saudi Riyals (SAR) for three-star hotels, SAR 4,965 for four-star, SAR 6,880 for five-star (Hilton Hotel), and SAR 7,744 for five-star (Lemeridian Hotel).

In Jeddah, the rates are SAR 2,425 for a three-star hotel, SAR 3,010 for a four-star, SAR 4,375 for a five-star (Casablanca Grand Hotel), and SAR 8,608 for a five-star (Jeddah Hilton hotel).

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) offers a three-star hotel quarantine package in Jeddah and Dammam at 1825 Saudi Riyals and a five-star hotel package at SAR 3050 for five days.

All of these packages include one-way transport from the airport to the hotel, accommodation, three meals a day, and two PCR tests for coronavirus. The first COVID PCR test will be taken upon arrival, while the second will be taken five days after the completion of quarantine.