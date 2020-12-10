Just like other celebrities make money from Social Media account (Facebook, Tiwtter, Instagram, Snapchat etc ) by promoting brands and advertising their products, Boxer Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makdoom also earns money by promoting business.

How Much Boxer Amir Khan And Faryal Makhdoom Earns from Instgram Posts ?

Boxer Amir Khan is paid minimum a £15K for a single post on his Instagram account for advertising brands.

Just like Boxer’s wife Faryal Makhdoom who often shares promotional discount codes for clothes, makeup, Pakistani attire, birthday cakes etc. She get percentage from

profit after her followers use that promotional codes.

Celebrities are paid by the brands to promote their products by posting a post featuring the product of a particular brand on their insta handles.

Faryal also launched her own make-up line, Faryal Makhdoom cosmetics, “Shop Faryal” which includes her bestseller lipstick range. On her official website, she sells everything from lipsticks to illuminators and her bio notes: “Good humour and hugs all around is what you will find at the Makhdoom household.

Faryal also advertise several businesses and brands and on her social media account and further she sells her used clothes and part of money she earns goes to Amir Khan Foundation.

Faryal Makhdoom, not less than a celebrity herself, the internet star, who has over thousand of followers on social media and YouTube has an estimated net worth of over £100,000.