Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar was born to an Arain family in Sain De Khuie, a village near Faisalabad, in Pakistan. Chaudhry married his cousin UK resident Begum Perveen Sarwar who sponsored her in 1976 to Scotland UK.

How Chaudhry Sarwar Became Millionaire With Help of His British-Pakistani Wife

Mohammad Sarwar was Perveen’s first cousin and they met when she visited Pakistan with her family. She was 17 and drawn to his maturity. When their parents saw there was a mutual affection, a marriage was arranged.

Sarwar who at the time was thinking, that money was falling off trees in UK, and he planned to work in UK, work long enough to amass a small fortune and will become a rich man.

His elder brother Ramzan was already residing long before him, and had a shop in Maryhill, Glasgow.

At start he run a market stall, which left him £300 in debt. Later Perveen who had saved some money with her, she gave £2500 of her savings to her husband Sarwar.

Sarwar took over his brothers shop, which was on the brink of bankruptcy. The shop was in a terrible state, which had a plague of rats and there were big debts to suppliers.

Perveen rolled up her sleeves and helped her husband to get rid of rats at shop. After the hard work of couple they get rid of rats and the shop started to

make money.

With in a year Sarwar paid all the debits, which made is reputation good as someone who could be trusted to pay. But as his business was growing, Glasgow City Council demolished his shop and he had to shift his shop to another place.

Sarwar moved to another area with a little money where he started a shop and used old shelves and stands, one of his relative was throwing out after renovating his shop in Lossiemouth.

In those days, when Sarwar went to the cash and carry warehouses he noticed that most of the customers were Asian who were were treated disrespectfully.

He though one day he will have his own cash and carry, where he would treat all of his customers with civility, decency and a smile.

In 1982 Sarwar and his brother founded United Wholesale Grocers, a wholesale cash and carry business. By the end of 1986, brothers had two cash and carries on the south side of Glasgow, with an annual £40million turnover.

Sarwar worked hard and made millions through setting up a chain of cash and carries, it was Perveen’s £2500 savings which gave Mohammad the starter cash for what would become a £200million cash and carry empire. With her money and a loan, they bought a debt-ridden, rat-infested store in Maryhill Road.

Perveen has a message for her community and tells parents, whatever you spend on educating your sons, spend more on your daughters’