A 20-year-old housemaid was tortured and kept into illegal captivity for two days by house owners in Lahore over accusation of stealing a mobile phone.

Housemaid Tortured, Kept in Captivity By Owners for ‘Stealing Mobile phone’

Relatives of the maid alleged that the house owners have tortured her and filmed their cruel actions by calling it an interrogation. They also sent the ‘interrogation’ video to the relatives of the housemaid besides keeping the 20-year-old girl in detention inside their home for two days.

Later, they handed over the housemaid to Kot Lakhpat police on Saturday

evening. The relatives also complained about the presence of the girl in Kot Lakhpat instead of being kept at a women police station.

When questioned by journalists, the house owners launched threats to the media persons outside the police station instead of providing details of the incident.

Earlier on July 11, a 20-year-old maid had been found dead from Lahore’s Defence area. According to police, the victim’s body was recovered from the house located in Lahore’s Defence area.

The deceased, identified as Aliya Kausar, has allegedly committed suicide, said police. The police had reached the scene after being informed and launched an investigation.