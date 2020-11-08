Fozia Hanif, 29, who gave birth to her newborn son Ayaan Hanif Ali at 31 weeks has passed away in Birmingham Heartlands Hospital on April 8 after her ventilator was turned off.

Hospital ‘Did Not Cause Death’ of Fozia Hanif, Whose Ventilator Was Unplugged

Fozia Hanif from Acocks Green, fell ill with 30 weeks into her pregnancy and was so ill she had to be admitted to Heartlands Hospital.

Her son, Ayaan, was delivered by Caesarean section and survived – but Fozia died five days later after suffering a stroke caused by crisis.

Her sister, Sofia Hanif, told Birmingham Coroner’s Court how it was Fozia and husband Rajid Ali’s first child, after losing a baby the previous year.

The inquest heard how on March 24 this year Fozia went to Heartlands Hospital feeling unwell and with a high temperature. A test was carried out and was positive and she was put on a course of antibiotics.

Dr Irshad Ahmed, a consultant on the labour ward, said she had Type 2 diabetes and also had asthma. After a night in hospital her temperature came down and she was discharged.

Fozia was brought back to the accident and emergency department

on April 1 suffering from extreme breathlessness and the decision was made to deliver her baby by C-section on April 2 because by now there was a risk to the unborn child. After the birth Fozia was taken to the Intensive Care Unit.

Dr Sarah Milton-White, a consultant in the ITU, said Fozia had such difficulty breathing she had to be put on a ventilator. Her condition then deteriorated so much that she died on April 8.

Assistant Coroner Emma Brown said the cause of death was a stroke and multi organ failure with the decease at that time as a contributing factor.

She then heard evidence that whilst Fozia was on a ventilator, there was an interruption to her oxygen supply due to the machine not being plugged in properly.

Dr Nick Murphy, an ITU consultant and assistant medical director of the trust which runs Heartlands, said his investigation revealed that when it was found the machine delivering oxygen to Fozia had not been plugged in, she was immediately given an oxygen face mask.

Dr Murphy said this meant that although the machine was unplugged in total for around 20 minutes, Fozia was only without oxygen for a maximum of two minutes.