Reham Khan quoted a tweet that mentioned Prime Minister Imran Khan quoting, “Money and wealth isn’t what matters, but the personality of a person.”

Honour Matters: PM Khan, Ex Says Thats What I Tried to Make You Understand

To the words of Imran Khan, his ex-wife quoted in Urdu,

“This is exactly what I tried to make you understand as well.”

This is not the first time, Reham Khan’s takes dig at ex-husband, earlier on on March 8, artist Saad Alavi posted ‘Aap Ne GHabrana Nahi’ rap song based on Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan’s speech. The rendered song was shared on social media and soon caught the attention of several internet users. The rap song begins with Pakistan PM addressing the public and saying ‘aap ne, sabse pahele, ghabrana nahi hai’. Reportedly, it is from a televised speech of

March 2020 when the novel coronavirus had started to spread in the nation.

Shortly after the first line by Imran, the music starts playing in the rap song where the artist has also added his own lyrics and merged them with the lines ‘aap ne ghabrana nahi’. One of the lines of the rap song, written by Alvi says, “Sabun mehnga hojaey to aap ne lagana nahin. Bass aap ne ghabrana nahin”. Soon after the song went viral, internet users started sharing the song and lauded the artist for being ‘so talented’.

One of the internet users wrote, “Just love the way he sand ‘Bhera Gharg ho jaye par aap ne pachtana nahi.’” Several others compared Alvi’s art with Yashraj Mukhate who rose to fame with his ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ rap song. Internet users even said Alvi is “just amazing” and mocked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.