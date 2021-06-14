Honest Staff of Pakistan Civil Aviation Returned Lost Bag and Money to British Passenger

In yet another instance of exemplary honesty, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) staff returned a lost bag that carried more than Rs125,000 to the passenger.

As per details, a passenger had flown in today from London to Lahore via international airlines but unfortunately lost the bag. The CAA staff deputed on duty at the airport lounge found the bag and handed it over to their in-charge.

After identification of the passenger through the documents in the bag, the passenger was called on to receive the missing bag.

The bag carried cash, bank cards and other valuables.

In a separate example of the same in nature, another CAA official had helped an Islamabad passenger retrieve his lost bag carrying Rs1 million in cash.

The manager-level official facilitated the passenger to reclaim his lost fortune after –a bag full of cash to the tune of Rs1,000,000.

Landing in Islamabad via Pakistan Airlines flight PK-300 from Karachi had mistakenly forgotten his bag in the airport restroom and left the airport.

According to the details, a passenger was traveling from Karachi to Lahore via Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) flight PK-368 when he forgot his hand bag at the domestic lounge.

Meanwhile, Jinnah International Airport’s terminal manager found an abandoned hand bag at the lounge and informed the authorities about the bag. Later, the

PIA officials managed contact with the passenger and handed it over to the real owner after carrying out necessary procedures.

Earlier on February 10, a porter had set an example of honesty after he returned a massive amount of foreign currency to a passenger at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport.

According to the details, a passenger, Badshah Khan, who had arrived at the Peshawar airport from Riyadh via Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flight PK-9728, lost 16,000 riyals at the lounge.

The cash had been found by another passenger who informed the porter about the money. The cash had been handed over to the actual owner by the porter and the passenger at the airport.

