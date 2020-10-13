The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) crew has set an example of honesty and dutifulness by returning nearly one million rupees in cash left on the plane.

Honest PIA Air-Hostess Bushra Saleem Returns 1 Million Cash to Passenger

As per details, air hostess Bushara Saleem found cash of 21,385 dirhams from the seat of the passenger.

The passenger was travelling from Dubai to Karachi on PIA’s flight PK-214 and forgot his cash at his seat while disembarking from the plane.

The cash was found by air-hostess Bushara Saleem after the plane got empty.

Airhostess Bushra Saleem honestly handed over all the money to the vigilance security personnel.

The PIA administration contacted the passenger and returned his amount. PIA CEO Arshad Malik applauded the air hostess for her

honesty.

Airhostess Bushra Saleem honestly handed over all the money to the vigilance security personnel.

The PIA administration contacted the passenger and returned his amount. PIA CEO Arshad Malik applauded the air hostess for her honesty.

Earlier in last year, an honest PIA staff members returned a hand bang worth millions of pounds to British Pakistani national who forgot it at PIA Heathrow help desk.

British Citizen Mohammed Ashraf was travelling from London to Islamabad on PIA flight PK786 when he lost his hand bag which contain £4000 cash and saving certificates worth Rs300 Million. at a cash counter on PIA’s Heathrow desk.

Passenger was informed via PIA Flight Captain, Ashraf was overjoyed and he couldn’t believe it after hearing that his saving certificates and cash are safe with the PIA staff.