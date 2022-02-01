A “predatory” taxi driver faces jail after admitting abusing female passengers during their journeys.

Homayon Ahmadi Faces Jail For Assaulting Female Passengers in London

Homayon Ahmadi kept a pencil case full baby oil in the glove compartment of his taxi, a court heard.

He abused a 41-year-old woman while driving through Croydon, south London, on 19 April last year.

Three months later, he struck again, this time assaulting a 21-year-old woman and her friend in central London.

On this occasion, the 33-year-old stopped at an off-licence to buy a bottle of whisky during the trip. He then offered it to the women before asking them to come back to his house.

Feeling threatened, they attempted to get out of the car, but Ahmadi stopped them. He abused them before quickly driving away from the scene.

Both incidents were reported to police, with officers using CCTV footage and mobile phone data to identify the suspect.

An appeal was launched in December with an image of Ahmadi

buying the alcohol before the attack, and he was later identified.

During questioning, Ahmadi denied all of the offences, but ​officers later discovered a purple pencil case and baby oil in the glove compartment of his car.

Ahmadi, of Uxbridge, has now pleaded guilty to abuse and two counts of assault at Croydon Crown Court. He is due to be sentenced on 3 March.

Detective constable Natalie Alchin said: “Ahmadi is a dangerous and predatory offender who used his position as a private hire driver to target vulnerable women as they made their way home.

“The victims in this case showed great courage in coming forward to the police.

“They have played a vital part in his conviction and we hope that this case encourages other women who have been subject to offences to come forward.

“There may be other victims of Ahmadi who until now have not spoken to police.

“If you believe this is you, please contact us on 101. We have specialist officers who will support you.”