Hollywood star Nicolas Cage has reportedly tied the knot with his girlfriend 30 years younger than him at the Wynn Casino and Hotel.

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage ties the knot for fifth time

This is the Oscar winner’s fifth marriage with his 26-years-old girlfriend on 16th February. The National Treasure actor’s girlfriend named Riko, who hails from Japan, has taken the star’s surname, it’s claimed on the certificate obtained by a media outlet.

Cage last married Erika Kookie in March 2019, which also took place in Las Vegas. They parted ways and filed for divorce two months later. Prior, the 56-yer-old

actor was previously married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, to Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004, and to Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016.

Cage has two sons, a 30-year-old Weston from his relationship to actress Christina Fulton and a 15-year-old Kal-El from his marriage to Kim. After the wedding, the happy couple attended a small celebration with Cage’s ex-wife, Alice Kim — whom he remains very good friends with — and their son Kal-El, 15.

The couple met in Shiga, Japan, more than a year ago. Shibata’s name on the marriage certificate posted on the Clark County Clerk’s Office was listed as Riko Cage.