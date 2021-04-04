Boris Johnson is on course to give the green light to holidays abroad from May 17 – as the Government was buoyed by a triple dose of good news on vaccines.

Holidays Back to Track for Britons from May, 17, Johnson Give Green Light

The Prime Minister will announce that the near-blanket ban on foreign travel will be replaced by a traffic-light system, paving the way for holidays overseas in six weeks.

Countries will be assessed according to their vaccination programmes, infection rates and prevalence of known variants and ability to identify them.

While only a handful of popular European destinations are expected to be given ‘green’ status, it will likely open the way to trips to countries including the Maldives, Gibraltar, Malta and Israel.

Renewed hope that millions of Britons will be able to take a summer holiday abroad comes as Britain’s vaccination programme continues to make huge strides.

With the potential for circumstances to change, the first list of ‘green’ countries will not be announced until next month.

However, even travel to and from approved countries will require at least three tests for each holidaymaker – one before departure back to Britain and two after returning – leaving families facing extra bills potentially

running into hundreds of pounds.

A list of which nation is in which group is expected to be released next month and there is cautious optimism that ‘green’ countries will include the US, Maldives, Barbados, UAE, Gibraltar, Malta and Israel. But even visitors to those countries will face a barrage of tests and a bill potentially running into hundreds of pounds.

Travellers coming from ‘green list’ countries will not have to quaran-tine but they will have to take at least three tests. They will have to take one before leaving for the UK (no more than 72 hours before take-off), and two when they get back – the first on day two after arriving home and the second on day eight. The country they fly to may require even more tests.

People flying in from ‘red list’ nations will need to quaran-tine in a hotel, as they do currently.

‘Amber list’ visitors will have to iso-late for ten days at home, while taking tests before and after travel. Both ‘red’ and ‘amber’ travellers will also need to take three tests. It is still unclear if children will be affected.

Despite the inconvenience and cost, travel experts believe many will still want to seek sunshine overseas after spending much of the past year at home.