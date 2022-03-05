Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s posted a sarcastic video on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter to “confirm” his marriage.

‘HOGAYEE’: BOLLYWOOD’S SALMAN KHAN SPEAKS ON HIS WEDDING NEWS

The Dabangg star, 56, is considered one of the most eligible bachelor celebrities. He finds humour when making statements and facing questions about his marriage.

A fake picture of Andaz Apna Apna star tying the knot with the Rowdy Rathore star spread like wildfire on the internet.

The celebrity posted a funny video to address the marriage reports.

Does the video see a young Salman Khan from the Hum Aapke Hain Kaun? days asking the now Dabangg Khan Aur Shaadi? (and the marriage?)’.

The latter replied with Hogayee (it’s happened).

Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha – in her reaction – had asked the people if they were so dumb that they could not differentiate between the real and fake picture.

The Dabangg star, 56, is considered one of the most eligible bachelor celebrities. He finds humour when making statements and facing questions about his marriage.

The 56-year-old’s next project is Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3, which is

expected to release in late 2022. He will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The latter’s direction is helmed by Farhad Samji. Pooja Hegde will play a leading role.

Salman Khan has one of Bollywood’s most celebrated stars with awards for her projects namely Maine Pyar Kiya, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dabangg, Dabangg 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Partner and Bodyguard.

Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut with the superhit project Dabangg. Her performance in the action picture earned her many laurels such as Best Female Debut in the 2011 Filmfare Awards.

She bagged the Best Female Debut in the 2011 Apsara Film & Television Producers Guild Awards. The Lootera star won the Star Debut of the Year – Female award in the International Indian Film Academy Awards the same year.

Her work in Dabangg won her the Most Promising Newcomer award in the Female Star Screen Awards and Superstar of Tomorrow – Female award of the Stardust Awards the same year. The Best Female Debut award in the Stardust Awards as well.