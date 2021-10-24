A driver jailed over a fatal collision, in which a much-loved wife, mother and grandmother was killed, has had his sentence increased after a hearing at the Court of Appeal.

Hit and Run Driver has Sentence increased For Killing Grandmother in Birmingham

Krishna Devi Droch was crossing Rookery Road, Handsworth on her way to morning prayers in November 2017, when a Vauxhall Zafira was driven the wrong side of central bollards at a crossing point.

The car ploughed straight into her and she was catapulted into railings on the edge of the pavement. Krishna, aged 62, suffered fatal injuries and sadly died at the scene.

The car did not stop and was found burnt out two hours later less than two miles away.

In March of this year, 34-year-old Mohammed Ishfaq, of Leonard Road, Handsworth, pleaded guilty to causing the death of Krishna by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice, after trying to conceal the evidence by burning the car.

Ishfaq was jailed for six years and three months.

He was also banned from driving for 10 years and will need to sit an extended retest before being allowed behind the wheel again.

Following an appeal application the Court of Appeal have concluded that the sentence was unduly lenient.

The bench agreed that a starting point of eight years should have been adopted.

This is increased to 10 years imprisonment to reflect the aggravating features, before a reduction for personal mitigation and 10% credit for a guilty plea.

As such Ishfaq’s sentence was increased to eight years in prison yesterday (18 May). His driving ban was increased to 11 years and he will be required to sit an extended retest before being allowed behind the wheel again.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: “No sentence will ever reflect the grief and hurt felt by a family.

“Sentencing guidelines are rightly in place and are always an emotional subject, but I am glad that the appeal judges have given consideration to all the factors in this case and have come to this conclusion.”