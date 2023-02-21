Hindu extremist leader promises job for men who ‘trap’ 10 Muslim girls

A Hindu extremist leader, controversial president of Sri Ram Sene in Karnataka, Pramod Muthalik has promised young Hindu men to lure “10 Muslim girls if we lose one Hindu girl” through “love jihad”. He assured security and employment to the men. Pramod Muthalik is set to run as an independent candidate in Udupi’s Karkala constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking at a public event in Karnataka’s Bagalkote, Muthalik said, “We are aware of the situation. I would like to invite the youth here. If we lose one Hindu girl, we should trap 10 Muslim girls. If you do so, Shri Ram Sena will take responsibility for you and provide every kind of security and employment.”

He also said it is the duty of the Sri Rama Sene to warn Hindu girls of ‘love jihad’. “Across the country, we have

been losing hundreds of girls as they are exploited by ‘love jihad.’ We must take responsibility to warn the girls about this,” he added.

According to Indian media reports, 109 cases had been registered against him and most of them were during BJP rule. As per his own claims, he faced more obstacles from his own people for his stand on Hindutva.

Muthalik said the Shri Ram Sena was fighting for real Hindutva and against corruption in the state. The present Karkala MLA is indulging in corrupt activities, he alleged, adding that the extent of corruption in the constituency can be figured out if the wealth amassed by the MLA is calculated.

Speaking to Indian media, Muthalik said he had made similar statements more than 10 times and would continue to do so to “protect” Hindu women. “I am not saying this because elections are round the corner. My statements have always been in the interest of Hindus,” he added.