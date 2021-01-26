Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hina Pervaiz Butt has claimed that she graduated from the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) with a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.98.

Hina Butt Who Compared Maryam With Ertugrul Ghazi Claims 3.98 CGPA from LUMS

She made the revelation while responding to a question posed to her by anchor Mansoor Ali Khan.

Hina was asked on the television show whether she became a member of Punjab Assembly on a reserved seat the basis of her wealth and contacts. She said it was not right to “say such a thing about women who become lawmakers on reserved seats”.

The PML-N leader said she moved the highest number of resolutions in the assembly during the last tenure, 2013-18. Hina said saying “women are selected on the basis of their wealth or beauty” was akin to the character assassination of the lawmakers, who become MPs on the seats reserved for women.

Hina Parvez Butt earlier had earlier brought about fairly a frenzy on Twitter after evaluating Maryam Nawaz Sharif with the favored protagonist of the Turkish TV present, Ertugrul.

The MPA took to micro-blogging web site and revealed that she has been watching the serial and said,

“I am watching Ertugrul nowadays and I see Maryam Nawaz

has similar leadership qualities as him,” Butt wrote on Twitter. “Her strong belief in God, her courage to not give up, her conviction to stand on her principles even when everyone is against her, her ability to differentiate between right and wrong.”

Right after Hina Butt Tweet, She and Maryam Nawaz are being trolled on twitter for being compared to Great Islamic Hero.

The famous drama serial which is aired on instruction of PM Khan, has sparked a lot of conversation among artists and fans. Recently, veteran actor Reema Khan expressed her views regarding the ongoing debate about the airing of Diriliş: Ertuğrul in Pakistan.

She wasn’t too happy with the Ertuğrul fever and echoed Shaan’s sentiments about how it was unfair to promote ‘borrowed’ content when your own artistes were suffering.

Earlier last week, actor Shaan Shahid said the state should produce and promote local content instead of airing foreign content. When two users questioned him about not promoting a series based on Islamic history, the actor replied, “If Islamic history is the same for everyone, then this show should have been dubbed in Arabic and aired in Saudi Arabia.” He added: “..for how long would we keep on working with borrowed content? PTV should produce epics like these. Where is the funding?”