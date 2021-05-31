Hina Bokhari become the joint first Muslim woman to sit on the London Assembly, being second on the party’s local election list for the seat.

Hina Bokhari First Pakistani Muslim Woman to Sit on the London Assembly

45-year-old Liberal Democrat councillor said: “It’s a wonderful thing to have the title but it’s also incredibly sad and shocking that it’s the case in 2021.

After entering politics in 2017 following the snap election, Bokhari has had to grapple with abuse including being targeted in an online campaign wanting to ban halal meat; having the address of her children’s schools posted online and being told that she should be “sweeping the streets, not canvassing on the streets”.

“When I was first elected in 2018 as the first Muslim woman councillor in Merton, I thought politics was more diverse than it is – you hear about these amazing brown, black, ethnic minority women in politics but they’re the minority.

A mother of two, an 8-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl, Bokhari regularly practices her speeches in front of them and her daughter films

her videos for social media.

Bokhari is a qualified teacher, having entered the profession in 1997.

She then decided to venture into politics after witnessing, first hand, the devastation that budget cuts were wreaking on the lives of students, parents and teachers.

The Londoner is accustomed to historical feats; in 2018, she won her first election, and became the first non-white councillor in West Barnes ward and first Muslim woman elected in the Merton borough.

Before that, in 1985, her father, Naz Bokhari, became Britain’s first Muslim headteacher at Ernest Bevin Secondary school for Boys in Tooting.

London mayoral candidate Sadiq Khan is among his most famous alumni.

“My dad endured a lot. People called him racial slurs in the streets quite regularly and he would often get turned down for jobs because of his ethnicity,” Bokhari says.

“He would say to me, ‘It’s not what you do that matters, it’s what you do for the generations after you that matters.’ I have to do this for the people behind me who are going to follow, who are watching what I am doing.”