Students have been listening to lectures from outside their classroom as stand-off continues.

Hijab-Wearing Students Stopped from Entering College in India

A group of Muslim students from a government college in the southern Indian state of Karnataka have sat outside their classroom for weeks listening to lessons after their principal refused to allow them to wear hijab to class.

College principal Rudra Gowda was quoted by an Indian news agency as saying that the students were allowed to wear hijab in the school premises, but not inside the classrooms, citing college rules.

Earlier, the parents of the four students in a standoff with the college met the authorities but there was no resolution of the issue for over a fortnigh. The principal has said the college will soon call for a meeting with the parents of the women to resolve the issue and explain the rules and regulations of the college.

College Development Committee vice president Yashpal

Suvarna told the Deccan Herald newspaper on Saturday that none of the 150 women from minority communities studying in the college “have raised any (similar) demands.”

“The college has its own rules, regulations and disciplinary procedures. The uniform was introduced to offer an egalitarian approach to education, as there are many poor women studying in the college,” he said.

“They can attend classes if they are willing to follow the rules of the college. If they are not willing to follow the rules, they can find some other college to get an education,” he added.

A similar incident occurred early this month at another college in the state. Hindu students came to a state-run degree college in Koppa wearing saffron scarves to protest their Muslim classmates attending classes in hijab. The college reportedly gave in to the demands from both sections and allowed students to wear what they wanted for a limited number of days.