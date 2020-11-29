Amir Afzal, 22, who has raised thousands of pounds for charity “has brought shame on his family” after being caught dealing high-purity cocaine.

Highly-Regarded Charity Worker Amir Afzal Jailed For Selling Drugs in Derby

Community members in Normanton who know Amir Afzal “were astonished” when they heard he had been charged with drug dealing.

His hearing was told how he had a large bag of the class A drug of 71% purity which the judge said was “very high for Derby” when he was pulled over in Sale Street.

Also on the 22-year-old was a small amount of crack cocaine and messages on his mobile phone were from drug users asking if he was about and selling.

The larger bag contained 55.6g of 71% pure cocaine which had an estimated street value of between £2,980 and £7,450 and the smaller bag was £30 to £50 of crack cocaine.

“Mobile phones and handsets were recovered and on analysis there were messages on them asking if he was about meaning if he was in the area selling.”

Afzal answered “no comment” to the questions he was asked and refused to name who, further up the supply

chain, he was selling for.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

his barrister, said: “In his community standing is particularly important.

“He is the eldest boy in this family, well regarded in the local community and at the mosque where he has undertaken a considerable amount of charity work.

“He has brought real shame on himself and the community was astonished when it learned of his arrest and what it was for.

“He has brought shame on his family so much so that his grandfather still does not know where his grandson is and the family has been able to hide that from him.

“His grandmother refused to initially speak to him because she was so appalled with what he had got himself involved in.

“He lost his job at the end of 2019 and that led him to start spending time with those involved in the supply of class A drugs.

“As he puts it, he ‘fell in with the wrong crowd and lost his way’.

Jailing him for 20 months, Judge Shaun Smith QC said: “You are someone who is highly-regarded in the community and has raised thousands of pounds for charity.