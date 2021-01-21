High-End Cafe Owners Under Fire For Humiliating Manger, Not Fluent in English

A video made by female owners of the Cannoli Cafe in Islamabad went viral on social media wherein they had put their manager of 9 years on the spot, asking him to speak in English in front of camera, to prove that they helped improve his English by making him take English tests.

Tap on Picture to Watch the Video of Female Owners Humiliating Their Manger, Not Fluent in English

When he does speak and answer their questions, they laugh at him humiliatingly and end the video.

This video of approximately of a minute and half went viral on social media with everyone calling out the owners for

insulting their employee.

Soon after, #BoycottCannoli started trending on Pakistan twitter and currently the hashtag is at number 1.

Cannoli Cafesould issued a apology on their instagram, “We are saddened and appalled by the reaction of so many people and how they have misconstrued our banter with a team member.”



“This video depicts the gup shup between us as a team, and is never meant or taken in a hurtful or negative way. If anyone was hurt or offended we apologise, however that was never our intention.”



“We are not required to prove or defend ourselves as kind employers. Our team has been with us for a decade, that should speak for itself.

We are proud Pakistanis who love our language and our culture.”