

Hifza Sarfraz, 22, resident of Mohra Zaildara near Sahang Village of Jatlan District Mirpur was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her in laws house.

Hifza, 22, Newly Wed to British Citizen Hanged To Death at In Law’s House in Mirpur

Hifza Sarfraz who was a student of business department in a University in Mirpur, tied the knot with a man of his own choice a British citizen about 4 months ago.

Hifza was living with her in laws while her husband went back to UK. It is said that both groom and bride married each other after they fell in love. But Hifza’s In

Laws who live in Jatalan were not happy with the marriage.

Father of deceased woman alleged her daughter did not committed suicide but was murdered by her in laws.

He alleged that there was injury found on her head and that she was not hanging to fan instead her knees were touching the floor.

Muhammad Sarfraz the father of Hifza claimed she was murdered and later hanged to fan by her in laws.

He further alleged that Hifza was not allowed by her in Laws to visit her parents house on Eid neither she was allowed to attended any weddings in the family.

Muhammad Sarfraz asked the media to high light the issue to higher authorities to investigate the case.