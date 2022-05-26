Actress Maria Wasti is a brilliant Pakistani actress and has recently spilled the beans on why is still unmarried and also talked about her marriage plans.

Here’s why Maria Wasti is still unmarried

The actress while talking about her wedding plans said that she is successful because she has not gotten married yet. After that she said that marriage is not one’s whole life but it is a part of one’s life, so she will marry at the right time.

She further said that she is not searching the

right partner. “It will happen at the right time,” she maintained. She further added and said that whom she liked had rejected her and the one who used to love her, was rejected by her and that’s the story of life.

Earlier, Wasti expressed that newer Pakistani plays should portray issues in today’s Pakistan. She named drugs and AIDS as being amongst the most sensitive. She also cited the reason for the decrease in the quality of drama serials as being the lack of a supply of actors, actresses, writers, directors, and producers.