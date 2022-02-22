As we all know how the third marriage between Aamir Liaquat Hussain with Syeda Dania Shah set the internet on fire, now the anchor has revealed why he married a younger woman.

Here’s why Aamir Liaquat Hussain married 18-year-old Dania

Aamir Liaquat, who loves to stay in media light, earlier this month married again an 18-year-old girl called Syed Dania Shah. He got criticized a lot due to the age difference as Dania is 32 years younger than Liaqat.

Aamir Liaquat recently revealed the reason during a live call after the anchor asked him what his views are on huge age differences he had with his wives. Liaqat in his response highlighted how Prophet (PBUH) married Hazrat Ayesha (R.A).

He also defended the age gap and

said that men should marry younger women because they are naive, they can be taught, she can be taken care of, Liaqat maintained.

