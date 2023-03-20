Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has revealed that killing Bollywood star Salman Khan is his only motto.

Here’s how Lawrence Bishnoi threatened Salman Khan

In the latest interview from the jail, the gangster made some shocking revelations about his intentions with Salman Khan and revealed that he is not a gangster yet, but will become one after killing the actor.

Bishnoi further stated that once his security gets loosened, he will attack and kill Salman Khan. According to Bishnoi, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan is arrogant. He added that if Salman tenders an apology, there would be no rage left from his side.

Lawrence Bishnoi said that he will never forgive Salman Khan for killing a blackbuck

when he was shooting for Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in Rajasthan which actually took place in Bishnoi’s native village.

On other hand, Salman Khan’s close friend Prashant Gunjalkar claimed that he saw the threatening email in Jordy Patel’s inbox when he visited the actor’s Bandra office. The mail was sent by Rohit Garg on behalf of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Following this complaint, the cops have filed an FIR against Bishnoi, his aide Goldie Brar, and the sender of the mail Rohit Garg. The case has been registered under sections 506(2),120(b) & 34 of IPC for allegedly sending threatening emails to Salman’s office. Moreover, after the threat, security at Salman Khan’s Bandra home has been beefed up.