‘Friends’ actor Tom Selleck feels his 33-year-old marriage to wife Jillie Mack has become ‘more satisfying’ as the years have passed. On his 65-acre ranch in California, the 77-year-old wakes up early. “I get up before Jillie and put on the teakettle, so when she gets up, her tea water is hot. I think I’m pretty romantic,” Tom told Closer.

Here’s How Couple Still Keeps It Sizzling After 33 Years of Marriage

“I don’t think the infatuation stage of any relationship lasts forever, but it can grow into something. Relationships are tricky, but if you are in love with somebody, you’ve got a chance at success. You become true partners,” Tom revealed. “We’re both independent. There’s a lot of yin and yang in us. I’m kind of quiet. Jillie has this joie de vivre, this effervescent quality that just lights up a room. I don’t know what our secret is, but I’m happy. Apart from being my wife, she’s my friend,” Tom said about his relationship with his 64-year-old wife.

Tom first saw Jillie when she starred in the West End musical ‘Cats’ in 1984. While backstage, he spotted her in a throng of actors dressed in whiskers, face paint, and furry tails. “She looked pretty good in a leotard,” Tom told AARP. “He kept telling me how great Cats was,” said Jane Seymour his ‘Lassiter’ co-star. “I thought it was good, but I couldn’t see going back a dozen times,” she told People.

Tom added that it took him a while to build up the courage to call her. “She had to go on, I was hemming and hawing, and she finally asked, ‘Do you

want to meet for a cocktail?'” he revealed. Meanwhile, Jillie was unaware of Tom’s stardom. “My television had been stolen three months before, I’d never heard of him,” she said. The couple tied the knot on August 7, 1987, in a private wedding ceremony near Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Next year in December, they welcomed their first child together, Hannah.

“I quit Magnum to have a family, It took a long time to get off the train, but I try very hard to have balance, and this ranch has helped me do that,” the ‘Magnum’ and ‘Blue Bloods’ star said. “They still love spending time together. They like the simple life,” a family friend added.

The duo’s daughter Hannah Selleck is an equestrian jumping champion. “Tom works to maintain their lifestyle, but he wants Hannah to have something to fall back on. Her equestrian career is so expensive — her horses are $300,000 each. Tom will pay for them because that is her career, but he doesn’t spoil Hannah with material things,” the friend continued.

“Jillie loves her life! Her happiness is her animals. She has around five dogs, which she speaks to like they are humans and the horses. And the ranch is just magical. They grow every fruit and vegetable imaginable. There are avocado trees, orchards, and a pond. Jillie and Tom have everything they need at the ranch,” concluded the friend.

A few years back, the couple was sued by a utility company, which accused them of stealing water from a fire hydrant in a neighboring community over the course of two years. But a settlement was reached, and no criminal charges were pressed.