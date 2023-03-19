Here’s how Azaan Sami Khan is dealing with his divorce

Singer-turned-actor Azaan Sami Khan has recently opened up about how he dealt with his divorce.

Azaan has been very open about his divorce and how he is raising his children as a single parent. He had earlier shared that he believed in being amicable towards his ex-wife so their kids live in a positive environment.

In a recent interview with Fuchsia Magazine, Azaan Sami Khan opened up about dealing with his divorce and said that in hard times a person’s

character is exposed as anyone will be a positive person in good times.

Talking about committing once again, he said that he is not opposed to it at all but he will obviously take into account his old experiences.

Azaan Sami Khan has given us great music numbers like ‘Ik Lamha’, ‘Noori’ and recently ‘Dildara’ for ‘Kuch Ankahi’. He also debuted as an actor in the drama ‘Ishq e Laa’ starring Sajal Aly and Yumna Zaidi.