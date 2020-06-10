Here Is The Online Pre-Notification Form MUST Filled 48 Hours Before Arriving in UK from 8th June

The UK Government has imposed strict rules enabling for all passengers arriving into the UK from Monday 8 June. Part of this is a requirement for those entering the UK from most locations must complete an online pre-notification form.

You’ll need to show your completed form when you arrive at the UK border, either by printing a copy, or showing it on your phone.

The government will use this information to contact and trace you, you may be fined up to £100 if you refuse to provide your contact details, or more if you break this rule more than once. You also may not be allowed to enter the UK.

You and the people you’re travelling with must all complete a separate form. If you’re travelling with someone under 18 years old, they do not need their own form if you:

You have to Mention when will you arrive and leave together. You will stay at the same UK address and add their details into your form.

Information required is Passport details, airline name, arrival airport name, date of arriving and departure, the address you’ll be staying at for your first 14 days in the UK.

There are different rules and penalties depending on whether you are travelling to:

England

You will be able to complete the public health passenger locator form 48 hours before you arrive. You must present these details on your arrival in England.

In England, if you break rules, you can be fined £1,000. If you do not provide an accurate contact detail declaration – or do not update your contact detail form in the limited circumstances where you need to move to another place during 14 days time – you can be fined up to £3,200.

Scotland

If you do not complete this form you may be fined £60 in Scotland (as opposed to £100 in England).

You also may not be allowed to enter the UK (unless you are either a UK citizen or a UK resident). Please note that the £60 fine can be doubled up for each subsequent offence up to a maximum of £500.

Wales

In Wales, if you break rules, you can be fined £1,000. If you do not provide an accurate contact detail declaration – or do not update your contact detail form in the limited circumstances where you need to move – you can be fined up to £1920.

Northern Ireland

The new rules apply if you arrive somewhere within the Common Travel Area (CTA) and then travel onwards to NI (Northern Ireland). If you have been in the CTA for the last 14 days before entering NI you do not need to complete the form or go under self observation.

The CTA includes the following places, and only applies if you were there for 14 days or more: England, Scotland and Wales, the Republic of Ireland, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man.

You will need to show details of recent travel into the CTA, such as a boarding pass or itinerary, to help confirm whether you entered the CTA in the last 14 days and how long you have spent in the CTA in total.

Once the rules come into place you may be fined £60 if you refuse to provide passenger information on arrival, £1,000 if you leave the location where you are under self-observation without reasonable excuse, or you could face further action.

the form and information available here.