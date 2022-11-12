Heavy rain continues in Melbourne ahead of T20 WC final

Pakistan and England are all set to lock horns in T20 Worlk Cup’s final here on Sunday, but rain is a real concern for both the team and fans.

Currently, it’s midnight (local time) here and rain is pouring down heavily. According to the weather forecast, the rain will continue throughout today which might affect the grand final between Paksitan and England.

Excited fans are desperately looking forward to turning up at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) despite rain threats.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken some radical steps to save the final. A minimum of 10-overs-a-side is needed to complete the final with a reserve day as an option.

Sunday’s match is due to start at

7pm (local time) whereas Monday’s reserve day would get underway at 3pm (local time).

The two sides will be taking on each other in an ICC World Cup event’s final for the first time after 1992. The last time when the two sides met at the same venue 30 years ago, Imran Khan-led Pakistan lifted maiden ICC World Cup.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan / Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood / Chris Jordan / David Willey, Adil Rashid