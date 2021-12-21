The family of a honeymooning bride who died after falling from Arthur’s Seat days after her wedding are fundraising to improve the lives of Edinburgh’s homeless this Christmas.

Heartbroken Parents of Fawziyah Continue Charity for Homeless After Her Tragic Death

Yasmin and Mohammed Javed said they wanted to honour the memory of their only daughter, Fawziyah, a solicitor and dedicated volunteer, who was involved with several homelessness, children’s and women’s charities.

The 31-year-old was on a short break to Edinburgh from her home in Pudsey, West Yorkshire, when she fell to her death from the 800ft summit. Her husband appeared in court in September charged with her murder. Kashif Anwar, 27, made no plea during a short hearing at Edinburgh sheriff court.

Mum Yasmin, who lives in Leeds spoke of the ‘heartache and pain’ the family had to endure ever since they were told of Fawziyah’s passing in September.

Mrs Javed said: “It feels as if we are living some horrible dream. We keep thinking that she is going to walk in at any moment.

“She was our only child and the happiness we had is no longer there.

“We are finding it hard to come

to terms to what has happened. This will be our first holiday period and Christmas without her. It is a time we would have always spent together.

“Fawziyah was the perfect daughter, niece and granddaughter and would always go out of her to assist others. She was kind and generous and help others whenever she could.”

Fawziyah, a graduate from Sheffield University worked as an employment lawyer, and had been involved with many charities, including ones working with the homeless, orphans, vulnerable young people and women and children.

Yasmin revealed her daughter was pregnant with her first child when she died. The family also had to identify her body on what would have been her birthday, “We cannot still comprehend what has happened. We are utterly devastated and heartbroken at losing her.”

Yasmin has now set up a page where anyone can donate directly towards helping the less fortunate.

She said: “Fawziyah was very passionate about helping people that were less advantaged, vulnerable and needy.

“Fawziyah volunteered for many charities and devoted much of her time helping others. She will be remembered for her kind nature, compassion to help others, being selfless and extremely caring.

“We will cover any administration costs from our own pockets.”