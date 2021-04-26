THE “heartbroken” family of a teenager fatally stabbed following a large street fight in Bradford last week have paid tribute to their “loving, caring and humble” son.

Heartbroken Bradford Family of Teenager Mujahid Hussain, 19, Pay Him Tribute

Muhammed Mujahid Hussain, 19, died from a single knife wound after being stabbed following disorder in Duckworth Lane on Thursday night into Friday morning.

He turned up at Bradford Royal Infirmary with the wound and died a short time later, triggering a murder investigation to be launched.

On Friday two males were arrested for violent disorder and over the weekend a further two males were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Aliza Naz, sister of Mujahid Hussain, has thanked everyone who has given generously to the fundraiser.

She said: “Mujahid was 19 years old. He had his whole life ahead of him. Everyone called him Muj out of love.

“He was a loving and caring person, always there for everyone. He could never

say no and now that’s what a lot of people remember him for.

“My brother was a humble person. He had many friends and was well known in the community. Muj is a victim of knife crime.

“Muj has gone and left behind his heartbroken parents. The only thing they have left of him are his memories.

“Every parent wants the best for their child they want to spoil their children. Now the only way we can spoil Mujahid is by giving charity in his name and praying for him.

My nephew was the heart of our family loved by everyone. Mujahid Hussain was a loving caring person who got on with everyone. Life had just begun for him who had life ahead of him.

You will dearly be missed by me I bought you up in my hands watched you grow to a young vibrant man. My heart aches for you miss you a lot nephew. You will always be in my heart.