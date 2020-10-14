Heart-Wrenching Words by Farouk Whose Brother Abdullah Balouchi Stabbed To Death

Many of you will know that I lost my boy Abdullah Balouchi to a senseless act of violence, a lethal stabbing that punctured his heart, near the same primary school he was at as a young boy and the parks he grew up playing in with the same friends from the schools and parks.

I just want to clarify that my boy was at college, kept fit & healthy by going to the gym and trained at his boxing gym Lionheart Boxing Academy. He struggled through school but had made his mind up to redo his GCSE’s and a business diploma he started in September, perhaps even go to university.

On the night of the 7th of October he got into an altercation with some person that was known to be of bad character and involved with drug dealing and gang related activity in and around the area. He was challenged to a fight for defending someone he thought to be friend and told to wait there; Abdullah thinking he would be in a fair fight, waited. This person returned after a short time not alone but with 7 other people all armed with knifes and wearing masks to cover their faces. Four of these men set upon and attacked Abdullah whilst the others kept Abdullah’s 3 friends away at knife point. Four, from these seven men,

then cornered Abdullah stabbing him once in the left arm and then stabbing him again fatally in the back whilst he was trying to get away; this final blow punctured his left lung and then also punctured a major artery in his heart. He got up from the attack, walked a few steps before collapsing to seated position. His friends was then able to come to his side when he asked to be taken to hospital but was unable to say the word ‘hospital’ in full before collapsing into his friends arms. The doctor, in tears, told me his heart had stopped for 15 minutes before he arrived at the hospital.

What has made this even more terrible, than it already can be for my family, is that we have been told we can’t have Abdullah’s body back until a second post-mortem by the murders defence is performed on my boy: whilst no one has been charged with his murder.

The is is consuming my family as my younger son Omar was arrested last night for what? we don’t know! The police refuse to speak to me stating that my boy is apparently an ‘adult’?

Knife crime is an act of terror and our young children are clearly under siege by these organised gangs coming in to the city from other bigger cities. I implore young people to not carry knifes and to give the police any information they have about Abdullah’s murder ❞ FAROUK BALOUCHI (Brother)