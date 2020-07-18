Heart-wrenching funeral of Chaudry Nadeem Roopyal was offered today in Chakswari, where thousands of people were present from all walks of life.

Heart-Wrenching Funeral of Chaudry Nadeem Roopyal Offered by Thousands in Chakswari

Residents of the town are mourning the death Ch Nadeem Roopyal, while Chakswari Bazar remain close in solidarity with the devastated family.



Deceased’s funeral was offered at Girl Degree College Ground in Chakswari, where people from Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimber and local residents gathered to offer his last prayer.



Chaudry Qasim son of deceased Ch Nadeem Roopyal also arrived from UK along with other family members to attend the funeral and burial of his father.

Former Prime minster Ch Abdul Majeed who remained on incident site last day was also present at the funeral.

While addressing at funeral Ch Abdul Majeed said, said Nadeem was more than a son, more than a friend, he was one the most important person in Ch Abdul Majeed’s political as well as individual life.

Nadeem Hussain Roopyal was well know personality in Chakswari and Mirpur, he was the right hand of former Prime Minister Ch Abdul Majeed.

Every one is left devastated on such a tragic death of Ch Nadeem Roopyal ,

Residents of Chakswari are sad on the tragic death of Nadeem Hussain Roopyal.

Nadeem Hussain was one of the most loyal, honest and hardworking individual. His contribution for the people of Chakswari cannot forgotten, May Allah bless him with a high rank in Jannah.

May Allah rest his soul in peace and give family members Sabar to bear this tragic loss.