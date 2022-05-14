Have recorded video and named those want to kill me: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday night that a conspiracy was being hatched to assassinate him, saying that he has recorded a video in which has named all those elements involved in the alleged US-backed “foreign plot”.

“Conspiracy is being hatched behind closed door to take my life… I have recorded a video and kept it in a safe place… I have named all those elements involved in the conspiracy in the video,” he said while addressing a public rally in in Sialkot.

“They (without specifying) have deiced to kill Imran Khan. And this is why I have recorded this video as I do not consider what I do politics, but this is a jihad,” the PTI chairman said.

Khan said he has named everyone — the people who were involved in the “conspiracy” abroad and at home. “I have said in the video that the names of every person are etched on his heart.”

The PTI chairman said the reason behind his video was that in Pakistan, the powerful people are not held accountable, thus, through this video, he will expose everyone who went “against the country’s interest.”

Khan said that during his tenure, he wanted to hold the corrupt politicians accountable, but the “powerful people” who could do that have now accepted corruption as a norm.

The ousted prime minister urged people to come out against the government and support the PTI as if they do not do this, “you will have no future”.

The ousted prime minister has held a series of rallies across different cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, Mianwali, Lahore, Peshawar, and Jhelum, as he readies his party against the

government ahead of the Islamabad march.

Addressing his supporter, he claimed that when in power, his party never stopped his political opponents from holding protests.

“We are the followers of Prophet (PBUH) and we will never bow down to any superpower… we never fear anyone accept Allah.”

Mocking his rivals, Khan said, “Three stooges should listen that they cannot come in the way of this Azadi movement.”

“This isn’t politics, but a revolution coming your way,” Imran roared to a charged crowd.

Khan said the judiciary took a good initiative by taking a suo motu on the night of the no-confidence vote and opened the gates of the courts.

The PTI chairman told the judiciary that Rs24 billion corruption cases were filed against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, and his brother, Salman Shahbaz.

“So tell me a country where the [authorities] make cases against you and when you come into power, you remove all those officials who were investigating the cases against the corrupt politicians,” Khan said.

He paid tribute to former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director Dr. Rizwan, who was bold enough to continue investigating corruption cases against the “Sharif mafia”.

But when the PML-N came into power, “Dr Rizwan was pressurised; Hamza Sharif threatened him and Dr. Rizwan came under severe pressure, had a heart attack and passed away”.

Khan claimed that another FIA official, Nadeem Akhtar, also suffered a heart attack yesterday. “I want to ask a question: the officers who investigate the cases of mafias are under severe pressure, how is this possible? Where are my courts? It is your job to ensure they are safe.”

The PTI chairman told the judiciary that the institutions were being “destroyed” in front of their eyes, and if the condition of the institutions deteriorates, then the country cannot survive.