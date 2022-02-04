A MAN from Bradford has been jailed for 10 years after being convicted of county lines and modern day slavery offences.

Hasshim Hussain Jailed for Drugs Supply and Modern Day Slavery in Bradford

Hasshim Hussain, 24, of Norman Crescent, was found guilty of nine offences at Bradford Crown Court on 21 January.

The offences were as follows, possession with intent to supply Heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, offer to supply heroin, offer to supply crack cocaine, facilitate the travel of another with a view to exploitation, section 47 assault, concerned in the supply of heroin, concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, and possession of criminal property.

Hussain was linked to the supply of over 1kg of crack and heroin street deals between May and November 2020.

He exploited two vulnerable people by taking over their home for

the purpose of drug dealing. He forced his victims to travel to North Yorkshire to sell class A drugs.

Hussain was sentenced on January 21 at Bradford Crown Court to 10 years in prison he was also given an indefinite restraining order against his victims

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell of Bradford’s Precision Organised Crime Unit said: “We welcome the lengthy sentence that has been handed down to Hussain.

“Hussain exploited two vulnerable victims for financial gain through serious and organised crime.

“He treated his victims in an appalling manor and has showed no remorse for his actions.

“The supply of illegal drugs fuels crime in our communities and destroys the lives of those involved with them.

“We remain committed to doing everything we can alongside partner agencies to tackle the issue and keep people safe.

“Programme Precision officers worked on this investigation and continue to disrupt organised and serious crime across Bradford.”