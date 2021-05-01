A man who arranged to meet a ‘child’ for illicit activities was instead confronted by ‘paedophile hunters’ at Piccadilly station.

Hassen, 25, Tried to Meet Girl, 14, But Confronted by ‘Hunters’ in Manchester

Hassen Mohammed, 25, has avoided jail after believing he was going to see a 14-year-old girl he messaged on Facebook.

Mohammed had told the ‘girl’ he thought she was ‘beautiful’, and asked whether she’d had done prohibited things before.

After telling him she was ‘scared’ about meeting up, Mohammed said: “Yes I’m scared too, because you are 14.

“It will be trouble for me.”

In reality, the ‘girl’ he had messaged was an adult woman working with a paedophile hunter group.

After Mohammed arrived at Piccadilly station to meet the ‘girl’, the paedophile hunters performed a ‘citizen’s arrest’ and alerted police.

Mohammed has received a suspended prison sentence. A judge said it would not be in the public interest to send him to jail.

His barrister said of Mohammed, who is originally from Eritrea: “He may not have viewed this sort of activity in the same way as somebody who has been brought up in this country might.”

Manchester Crown Court was told girls are sometimes married by the age of 15 in the country.

Mohammed, from Rusholme, started messaging the ‘girl’ in October 2019, with the chat continuing for a few days before the arranged meet up.

The ‘girl’ said she was 14 and from Nottingham.

Mohammed suggested they could meet up, and she could stay with him.

At one point, when he asked when they could meet up, the ‘girl’ said she had to do her homework during the week.

Mohammed

researched train times.

She told him she was ‘scared’ of meeting up, and Mohammed said he was scared too.

“It will be trouble for me,” he said.

Prosecuting, Bob Elias said the message showed that Mohammed knew it was ‘not appropriate’ for him to meet or have adult things with a 14-year-old.

They later agreed to meet at Piccadilly station on October 27, 2019, and she would get the train there.

When Mohammed arrived, he was confronted by members of the ‘paedophile hunter’ group.

They performed a ‘citizen’s arrest’ and the police were called.

Mohammed, who has no previous convictions, admitted an offence of attempting to incite a child to engage in illicit activity; and another charge of attempting to meet a child following grooming.

Prosecutors accepted he had not used a ‘sophisticated approach’, and had not asked for intimate photos.

Defending, Gemma Maxwell said Mohammed, who followed court proceedings from an interpreter, is a ‘genuine asylum seeker’ and has been trying to find work.

She said he has been alone but has since ‘come on in leaps and bounds’, and found support in the community.

Sentencing, Judge Alan Conrad QC said he was able to avoid sending Mohammed to jail.

The judge said: “I am satisfied on everything that I have heard and read about you, that there is here a realistic prospect of rehabilitation, and that the public interest would be better served by suspending the sentence of imprisonment and imposing conditions.”

Mohammed, of Parkfield Street, Rusholme, was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days. A harm prevention order was imposed for ten years.