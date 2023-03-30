POLICE are on the hunt for a man wanted for questioning in relation to multiple fraud and money laundering offences.

Hassan Ahsan wanted in relation to fraud and money laundering in Huddersfield

Officers have been carrying out enquiries to trace 28-year-old Hassan Ahsan, of Huddersfield, for a number of months but have so far been unable to establish his whereabouts.

He is an Asian male, around 5ft10, of a large build with dark facial hair.

A spokesperson from the force added: “Anyone who has seen him or who knows his current whereabouts is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting reference 13230021540 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

In another news

Sheffield firefighters say arsonists are responsible for a huge blaze at a derelict church near the city centre which took three hours to put out.

Photos from the scene – on Copper Street, near Kelham Island – show thick black smoke billowing from the building and an eerie red glow through its windows. Six fire crews were called out to deal with the fire at around 11pm on Tuesday night and it was extinguished by 2am.

A spokesperson has confirmed that no-one was hurt – however it is believed the fire was started deliberately. The spokesperson said: “Six fire crews were called out to a large fire at a derelict building on Copper Street, Sheffield, at 11pm last night (Tuesday).