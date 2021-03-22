Celebrity couple Hassan Ahmed and his wife Sunita Marshall have revealed about religion their children follow.

Hassan Ahmed and Sunita Marshall Reveal What Religion Their Kids Follow

Recently invited in an interview, actor Hassan Ahmed and his wife Sunita Marshall, who got married in 2009, and have two children; a boy and a girl revealed that their two children are completely Muslims.

Marshall told, “On the first day of our relationship with Hassan, we decided that our children would be completely Muslim.” She continued, “If there is a Christmas party in my house, my children do attend it, but they do not go to church.”

Reflecting on their differences, the 38-year-old actor added, “My family always had

issues with my relationship. But my father has always been supportive of me. My mother being religious was concerned about how things would be in our future, the kids and so much more…”

While talking about religious conflicts present in their household, the couple confessed that contrary to what people assume, they do face some issues.

Giving an example Ahmed said, “For instance, around Christmas, we decorate the tree and have a certain place in the house but my family disagrees to even have it in our home,” admitted Ahmed. “My kids don’t go to church or perform activities but being a part of festivities from where my wife comes from, teaches them how to respect others who are different than you,”